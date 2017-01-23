Search

GALLERY: Nigel Farage pays surprise visit to World War Two heroes at Keston fundraising event

14:34 23 January 2017

Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

Nigerl Farage meets WWII veterans

Archant

The former Ukip leader headed straight over to the Kings Arms from Heathrow

World War Two veterans at a special fundraising event in Keston got a surprise visit from a famous face - Bromley’s very own Nigel Farage.

The former Ukip leader, who was born in Downe, stopped off at the Kings Arms in Leaves Green on Sunday to support efforts to send the war heroes back to the site of the D-Day landings one last time.

Never one to miss out on a pint, Mr Farage - who had just arrived at Heathrow Airport - popped by and chatted to the Chelsea Pensioners gathered at the pub.

The event had been organised by Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, which aims to raise enough money to take 250 veterans back to the Normandy beaches in 90 taxis in June this year.

The veterans who attended were served a lunch of beef stew and apple pie, with music from the 1940s providing the atmosphere.

Mr Farage, who is member of the European Parliament for south-east England, later tweeted: “Bumped into the The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans yesterday. Genuinely moved by the London taxi drivers helping veterans get back to the beaches.”

Taxi Charity’s Dick Goodwin said. “It was nice to see him. He is popular among the veterans. We had no idea he was coming - he came straight from Heathrow.

“The event was well attended. You just could not move in there.”

Sally O’Connor, who runs the Spitfire Cafe in Biggin Hill and helped to organise the event, said: “It was an amazing day. There were over 60 veterans from all over London, Kent and West Sussex.

“I just would like to say this is a fantastic charity in what they do for the veterans.”

