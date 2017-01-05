Search

GALLERY: Hospice gets 50th anniversary underway with prizewinning display at New Year's Day parade

12:19 05 January 2017

New Year's Day Parade Photo: Keith Larby/AK Photos

New Year's Day Parade Photo: Keith Larby/AK Photos

Archant

Patients, staff, supporters and volunteers created two floats for the January 1 parade

St Christopher’s Hospice got its 50th anniversary underway with a prizewinning display at the capital’s New Year’s Day parade.

Patients, staff, supporters and volunteers at the hospice created two floats, representing the boroughs of Lambeth and Bromley, as well as the costumes and puppets.

The Pegasus and the Circle of Life float, representing Lambeth, took second prize and earned the charity £9,000, while Bromley float Screen Stars and Hospice Heroes came ninth, winning £2,000.

Shaun O’Leary, Joint chief executive at St Christopher’s, said: “Helping to create the floats and taking part in the New Year’s Day parade has just been a fantastic opportunity for everyone at the hospice, and a wonderful way to mark the start of our 50th year.

“The atmosphere on the day was breath-taking, with so many St Christopher’s patients, staff and volunteers and choir members singing and dancing their way through London!”

Phillipa Sellar, nurse specialist for St Christopher’s Young Adults Group, added: “What made the day extra special was that everyone in our Young Adults Group contributed something to making or designing the float, for example, personal messages and wishes were painted onto decorative feathers on the float, so that even if many of our patients weren’t up to travelling to the parade, they could see the event on TV and feel special that they’d been part of it.

“It was also wonderful that we enabled three members of our Young Adults Group to travel alongside our floats, with one young man taking the central role of the Lion King!

“To make this dream possible for some of our Young Adults took a great deal of planning, but it was a major achievement for them and such a fantastic experience.”

Gallery photos: Keith Larby/AK Photos

Bromley London

Biggin Hill Airport

