Search

Advanced search

Further blow for Southern as it comes bottom of rail satisfaction league

14:28 16 January 2017

Neil Lancefield

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Archant

The research was based on a survey carried out in October and November

Comment

Embattled rail operator Southern has suffered its worst customer satisfaction rating in an annual survey.

The company scored just 21 per cent in the sixth edition of the annual report by consumer group Which?.

Just one star was awarded for the categories of punctuality, reliability, seat availability, frequency and value for money, with almost half (46 per cent) of travellers reporting their last journey was delayed.

Southern passengers have suffered months of disruption because of a bitter row between the company and trade unions over the role of guards and driver-only trains.

Southeastern was the second worst performer in the report, with a rating of just 31 per cent including one star for seat availability.

This was followed by Thameslink and Great Northern - who share parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) with Southern - at 32 per cent, including only one star for frequency and the condition of their carriages.

At the top of the table, five-star ratings for reliability and frequency helped put Merseyrail into first place with a score of 72 per cent, followed by Virgin Trains West Coast (69 per cent) and East Midlands Trains (67 per cent).

The research was based on a survey of 2,218 commuters carried out in October and November last year. Southern’s results were based on the views of 256 passengers.

Which? has launched a campaign calling for train companies to “respect passenger rights” and urged the government to “swiftly bring forward reforms that put passengers first”.

The organisation’s director of campaigns, Vickie Sheriff, said: “After months of disruption, it’s no surprise to see Southern at the bottom of our customer satisfaction survey.

“Though Southern have performed particularly badly this year, the whole sector is continually failing passengers. Overcrowding, delays, short trains, carriages in poor condition - many services aren’t providing even the basics.

“Enough is enough - we need rail services that finally deliver for their passengers.”

A GTR spokesman said: “Performance is unacceptable and we’re sincerely sorry.

“Our passengers deserve better and, together with Network Rail and its £300 million funding package to improve track signalling and overall performance, we’re working hard to improve the service.

“This survey inevitably reflects the significant impact of the wholly unjustified industrial action being taken by Aslet and the RMT. We have made comprehensive offers to resolve this.

“Our service is also hit by the ongoing additional knock-on delays from the London Bridge redevelopment on Southern and Thameslink and we have also had performance issues on Great Northern caused by weather, signal failures in key locations and problems with the ageing trains that we have begun to replace.

“We are committed to giving passengers the services they expect.”

Keywords: Southern London

Latest news

Further blow for Southern as it comes bottom of rail satisfaction league

Yesterday, 14:28 Neil Lancefield
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The research was based on a survey carried out in October and November

Frances Cappuccini death a result of ‘failures, inadequate diagnosis and treatment’ at Tunbridge Wells Hospital

Yesterday, 12:59 Dominic Harris
Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury

The school teacher suffered heavy bleeding and was anaesthetised, but went into cardiac arrest and died at 4.20pm on October 9, 2012

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London’s housing crisis

Yesterday, 12:11 Simon Allin
The land could be used for housing

A new study shows an overlooked way of freeing up new land for development

UPDATE: Beckenham 14-year-old Chloe Dicker found

Yesterday, 09:45 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing last Tuesday

Appeal launched after teenager hit by a truck in Biggin Hill

Yesterday, 09:30 Simon Allin
Layhams Road

Can you help officers with their enquiries?

Bromley shopping centre The Glades evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Tom Pyman
Tha Glades, Bromley

The Met Police “stood down” at around 7.30pm after nothing suspicious was found

Most read

UPDATE: Beckenham 14-year-old Chloe Dicker found

Chloe Dicker

Appeal launched after teenager hit by a truck in Biggin Hill

Layhams Road

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London’s housing crisis

The land could be used for housing

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

Southeastern

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder