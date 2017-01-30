Fun rugby classes for children arrive in Bromley
16:16 30 January 2017
Rugbytots provides more than 2,500 classes in the UK every week
A new set of ‘fun’ rugby classes is being introduced in Bromley to get children involved in sport.
Rugbytots offers a specifically designed programme for three different age groups, and the franchise has now come to Bromley, Biggin Hill and Beckenham.
Dominic Young runs classes in Oxted on a Sunday morning for ages two to five-year-olds and is due to start classes on Saturday, February 25 at 3rd Bromley Scout Group hall.
Free ‘taster sessions’ will also be available at the launch for those interested in getting involved.