Fun rugby classes for children arrive in Bromley

Rugbytots classes are being introduced in Bromley This content is subject to copyright.

Rugbytots provides more than 2,500 classes in the UK every week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new set of ‘fun’ rugby classes is being introduced in Bromley to get children involved in sport.

Rugbytots offers a specifically designed programme for three different age groups, and the franchise has now come to Bromley, Biggin Hill and Beckenham.

Dominic Young runs classes in Oxted on a Sunday morning for ages two to five-year-olds and is due to start classes on Saturday, February 25 at 3rd Bromley Scout Group hall.

Free ‘taster sessions’ will also be available at the launch for those interested in getting involved.