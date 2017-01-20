Four men being invesigated for conspiracy to commit burglary after the car they were travelling in was stopped by police

They have since been jailed Archant

Four men have been arrested in connection with burglary offences after a car they were travelling in was stopped by police in Maidstone.

On Wednesday January 18 a Citroen Xsara was searched by officers in Brunswick Street, following reports of suspicious behaviour.

Three men aged 31, 32 and 41 and all from Chatham and a 26-year-old man from the Bromley area were arrested and taken into custody.

The suspects are all being investigated for conspiracy to commit burglary and have been bailed, pending further enquiries, to return to a police station on March 2.

Anyone with information that is likely to help enquiries can call the police on 101.