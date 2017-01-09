Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters tackled a blaze at a West Wickham supermarket this morning.

The small fire, which broke out at a store on Glebe Way, was discovered by two night-time employees and was connected to a commercial refrigeration unit.

London Fire Brigade was called at 1.11am and the fire was under control by 2.53am, with fire crews from Woodside, Beckenham and Addington fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.