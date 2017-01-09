Search

Advanced search

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

13:31 09 January 2017

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris

2013 Getty Images

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Comment

A jury has been selected for the sex-attack trial of television entertainer, and former Sydenham resident, Rolf Harris, who will follow proceedings remotely.

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years and his trial, which started on Monday, is expected to last around six weeks.

Wearing a dark suit and tie, the entertainer replied “I am, yes”, when asked if he was Rolf Harris by Judge Alistair McCreath, as he appeared by video link.

In December last year Judge McCreath ruled the television entertainer would not have to attend his trial in person because of his age and health.

Judge McCreath told jurors at Southwark Crown Court: “Finally we are waking up to the reality that we live in a digital world.

“We can very happily try Mr Harris without him having to be here. He is not a young man and it naturally makes a lot of sense for him to attend his trial remotely.”

The Australian-born 86-year-old watched as a jury of five men and seven women were selected, with three reserves selected.

Jurors were directed to pause in front of the camera for a moment so Harris could see them before making their way to the jury box.

Judge McCreath said: “Anyone has the right to see the jurors who are to try him so he can let us know if he knows them.

“The only way he can do that is if you stand in front of the camera so he can see.”

Jurors were also warned against undertaking their own research, which could create a “dysfunctional, corrupt trial”, Judge McCreath said.

Split into sections, the screen will show parts of the Southwark courtroom and the room where Harris will follow proceedings.

Witnesses will be hidden from Harris’s view by screens, the court heard.

Harris has previously pleaded not guilty to seven counts of indecent assault and one alternative charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of attacking seven women and girls, one of whom was aged under 13, between 1971 and 2004. Some of the offences were allegedly committed at the BBC Television Centre in west London.

Jurors were told the trial is likely to conclude around mid-February.

The Crown is expected to open its case on Wednesday (January 11).

Keywords: BBC London

Latest news

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Yesterday, 16:43 Emily Pennink
Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

The Penge resident was arrested last year

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Yesterday, 16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Yesterday, 13:41 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Former Sydenham resident Rolf Harris watches on video link as jurors are selected for trial

Yesterday, 13:31 Jemma Crew
Rolf Harris

Mr Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Yesterday, 13:17 Simon Allin
Fire engine

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

Residents praise work to remove rat-infested Orpington rubbish pile

Yesterday, 12:11 Simon Allin
The Waste4fuel waste site in Orpington.

The former Waste4Fuel site has blighted residents’ lives for years

Most read

Four fire engines battle blaze at West Wickham supermarket

Fire engine

Prison librarian jailed for trying to buy gun on dark web

Undated National Crime Agency handout photo of Dwain Osborne, a prison librarian who has been jailed for seven-and-a half years for trying to buy a gun and bullets on the dark web.

Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust created in Kent reveals ex-wife Angie

David Bowie at Haddon Hall, September 1969. © DAVID BEBBINGTON / RETNAUK

Southern passengers urged to travel only if vital during drivers’ strikes

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder