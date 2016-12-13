Former Orpington scout leader jailed for string of child sex offences

Terry Figg Archant

He has been described as a “dangerous sexual predator who abused his position of trust”

A former scout leader from the Orpington area has been jailed for 13 years after committing a string of child sex offences.

Terry Figg, 68, of Cook Road, Stevenage, abused four boys whom he met through The Scouts between 1970 and 1980.

He was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court yesterday (Monday, December 12) to 13 years’ imprisonment for 11 offences of indecent assault on children under the age of 14.

He had been found guilty on Wednesday, November 16 at the same court following a 12-day trial.

Detective sergeant Samantha Townsend, from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “Figg is a dangerous sexual predator who abused his position of trust to prey on young vulnerable children.

“I would like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and helping us to get Figg convicted.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “We hope this judgement sends out the message loud and clear that victims of non-recent abuse will be taken seriously.

“Devious offenders like Figg who think they can get away with their crimes will be held to account no matter how long ago the abuse happened.

“Support is always available through the NSPCC helpline 24 hours, seven days a week on 0808 800 5000.”