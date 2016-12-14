Search

Former Mayor of Bromley donates £35,000 to charity that helped save her life

09:00 14 December 2016

Cllr Botting presents the cheque to her surgeon

Cllr Botting presents the cheque to her surgeon

UCL IoN Medical Illustration Queen Square

The money has helped to fund two new operating theatres at a vital hospital

Former Mayor of Bromley Councillor Kim Botting is donating £35,000 to the charity that helped save her life.

Cllr Botting raised £55,000 for charity during her year as mayor from May 2015 to May 2016, and the majority of it will go to The National Brain Appeal.

The National Brain Appeal raises money for The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen Square, where the former mayor underwent major surgery to remove a brain tumour at the hospital in 2010.

The hospital is one of the UK’s leading centres of excellence for treating diseases of the brain, spine and nervous system.

Presenting the £35,000 cheque to Neil Kitchen, the consultant neurosurgeon who carried out her surgery, said: “The National Brain Appeal charity is so close to my heart. I owe my life to The National Hospital who they raise essential funds for.

“The staff at the hospital are fantastic, especially my neurosurgeon Mr Neil Kitchen. Mine was a highly complex and high risk operation that could have left me deaf, blind, paralysed. It was also possible that I might not have survived the surgery.

“However, from the first moment of meeting Neil Kitchen, I felt confident that I was in good hands. When I woke up after the operation and realised it was a success, it truly was the best day of my life.

“I feel hugely indebted to Neil and the hospital that helped me back to health and that is why I was so determined to raise as much money as possible during my year as Mayor of Bromley and to help and give something back to the community.”

The £35,000 raised was a huge boost for the charity’s Operating Theatres Appeal and helped it to reach the £4 million target to create two new operating theatres and undertake a major refurbishment of the existing theatres at The National Hospital.

Cllr Botting added: “It was an amazing privilege to be Bromley’s Mayor and I met and found out so much of the good work that so many people do each day right across our borough.

“I would like to thank these unsung heroes and the immensely generous donations that my charity appeal received.

“I always intended to divide the monies raised between a national and local charity and this was a very personal appeal. The National Brain Appeal charity is very close to my heart and when details about the local charity are confirmed, we will confirm this.”

Keywords: Kim Botting United Kingdom Bromley

