Former care worker jailed for ‘appalling abuse’ of two teenage boys at Anerley children’s home

16:31 17 January 2017

Bryan Handley has been jailed for 12 years

Bryan Handley has been jailed for 12 years

Archant

Bryan Handley was sentenced on Friday

A paedophile who abused two teenage boys at a care home in the 1980s has been jailed.

Bryan Handley worked at Orchard Lodge, a secure children’s home in Anerley, during the decade.

In April 2011, a former resident came forward to police to tell them the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of the 71-year-old, whom he could only name as ‘Bryan’.

Officers from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command managed to identify Handley through staff records and interviews with witnesses who worked at the home at the time.

A second victim came forward with similar allegations the following month.

By October that year, officers had managed to find and arrest Handley, but the Southwark resident wasn’t charged until July 2015.

Following a trial in October 2016, he was found guilty of two counts of buggery and four counts of indecent assault against boys aged 14 and 15.

“I would like to commend the courage of the two men, now aged in their 40s, who gave evidence in court,” said DC Mark Tarrant.

“Although no prison sentence can make up for the physical and psychological damage caused by the appalling abuse they suffered, I hope the 12 year sentence given to Handley gives them some form of closure.

“Handley abused his position of trust in a children’s care home to sexually abuse two teenage boys.

“This case highlights that, no matter the length of time that has passed, the public should feel reassured that we will thoroughly investigate all historical sexual offences and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

To report non-recent sexual abuse, contact Bromley police by calling 101 or in person at a local police station.

Keywords: Bromley police Sexual Offences

