Former basketball player from Bromley aims to smash world record when he takes on London Marathon

11:00 10 January 2017

Kevin Howarth in the Great Bristol run

He is hoping to raise money for a childen’s hospice charity and a testicular cancer charity

A Bromley man is hoping to smash a world record when he runs the London Marathon on behalf of a children’s charity.

Former basketball player Kevin Howarth, who lives in Bromley Common, discovered an American had broken the world record for dribbling two basketballs at the London Marathon in 2015 - and decided he would claim the title for Britain.

The 45-year-old childminder has been training for the past year, and he aims to raise funds for children’s hospice charity Demelza and testicular cancer charity Orchid Cancer Care when he runs the marathon on April 23.

He said: “I stumbled across an article about the runner who broke the record for the fastest marathon dribbling two basketballs. He did it in 04:10:44.

“As a former basketball player and current runner, I looked at his time and thought - ‘I could do it faster than that!’.

“I can’t let an American come to my back yard and take all the glory. I intend on claiming the record for Britain and sending him packing!”

Petts Wood Runners have donated one of their marathon places to Mr Howarth, who hopes he can complete the marathon in at least hour hours and five minutes – possibly faster.

“I am very fortunate to be a member of probably the finest, friendliest running club in the world - Petts Wood Runners - and am truly grateful and proud to represent the club,” he said.

Mr Howarth’s wife, Tara, teaches at Charlton Park Academy, in South East London, which also supports Demelza. The couple have two children, aged nine and 12.

People wishing to sponsor Mr Howarth’s record attempt should visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KevHowarth

