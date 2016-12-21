Football stars bring Christmas cheer to young patients

Jack Holland, Ben Chorley, Steve Lovell and Tobi Sho-Silva with two of the nursing team from the ward Archant

Bromley FC players paid a visit to Princess Royal University Hospital

Youngsters undergoing treatment at Princess Royal University Hospital were brought a touch of Christmas cheer when they were visited by stars from Bromley Football Club.

Defenders Ben Chorley and Jack Holland, striker Tobi Sho-Silva and assistant manager Steve Lovell took a number of presents donated by the club to the hospital’s pediatric ward on Tuesday, December 20.

The players and management met some of the patients who would be spending the Christmas period in hospital, as well as the “fantastic” team of nursing staff.