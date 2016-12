Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Four fire engines tackled the blaze

Fourteen cars and a van were destroyed by a serious fire at a Beckenham car dealership this morning.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters from Woodside, Beckenham and Bromley tackled the blaze at the dealership on Croydon Road.

London Fire Brigade was called at 1.29am and the fire was under control by 2.39am.

There were no reports of any injuries.