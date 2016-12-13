Family pays tribute to “much-loved son” who died in Hayes crash

Daniel Webb Archant

The youngster’s moped was involved in a collision with a car

The family of a teenager who died following a car crash in Hayes last week have paid tribute to their “much-loved son”.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Webb, from Biggin Hill, lost his life on Monday, December 5, when his moped was involved in a collision with a car on Baston Road, near the junction with Five Elms Road.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene just before 4.30pm, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the youngster’s family said: “Daniel Webb, much loved son of Simon and Jakki and amazing brother to James and Adam, tragically died when riding his moped which collided with a car in Hayes on Monday December 5.

“He brought so much joy and happiness to everyone he came in to contact with, although short, he lived his life to the full.

“Family and friends are understandably devastated but are so grateful for the amazing love, strength and support being given to us.

“A special mention for his long term close circle of amazing friends who are continuing to suffer so much after the tragic loss of Dane a few weeks ago.”

The driver of the car - a white Toyota Auris mini-cab - stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford Traffic Garage continue to appeal for witnesses.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the collision, has been asked to call the witness line on 020 8285 1574.