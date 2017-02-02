Search

‘Extremely reckless’ motorcyclist jailed after killing pedestrian

10:15 02 February 2017

Paul Lebeau was sentenced on Tuesday

A motorcyclist who was travelling more than double the speed limit when he hit a pedestrian has been jailed.

Paul Lebeau of Avondale Road, Bromley, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 31, after admitting he killed 61-year-old Peter Taylor in January last year.

Police were called to Mile End Road in Bow on January 10 last year, on arrival, police discovered Mr Taylor had suffered a number of injuries and ambulance crews took him to a central London hospital.

The 61-year old died two days later, a post-mortem examination cited a head injury as the cause of death.

Lebeau, who had a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2012, was also taken to hospital after coming off his Yamaha motorcycle, and was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Witness accounts found Lebeau was travelling at 74mph down a 30mph road.

He was charged on September 24 with causing death by dangerous driving, and admitted the offence at the Old Bailey on December 16.

The 50-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment, and was banned from driving for eight years and 10 months.

Once the ban is up, he must take an extended driving test.

He must also pay £4050 in costs and a £125 victim surcharge.

A/DS Amy Trencher from the Met’s Roads and Transport Police Command, said: “The extremely reckless driving of Lebeau has resulted in a tragic conclusion.

“The speed he chose to travel posed a danger to all road users, I hope this verdict gives some small comfort to the family of Peter who have behaved with the utmost dignity throughout what has been a very upsetting ordeal.”

'Extremely reckless' motorcyclist jailed after killing pedestrian

Luke May
Ambulance

Paul Lebeau was sentenced on Tuesday

