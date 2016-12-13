EXCLUSIVE: Matt Terry tells us what’s next after X Factor win, and his hopes in the fight for Christmas number one

Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

The 23-year-old won the competition on Sunday

Days after winning the X Factor, Matt Terry has admitted the hard work is still to come.

The Bromley singer, who beat Saara Aalto in Sunday’s final, is settling in to life as the new wearer of the X Factor crown, a title previously held by the likes of Little Mix and Leona Lewis.

The 23-year-old capped off his victory by singing his debut single When Christmas Comes Around.

Penned by Ed Sheeran, the song is currently top of the iTunes singles chart, with fans bidding to push it to the coveted Christmas number one spot this weekend.

“I hope it makes it to number one,” said the Bromley South resident, “It’s for a such a good cause too, every sale raises money for Shooting Stars, a charity which supports kids and young people with illnesses and disabilities.”

The last winner of Simon Cowell’s competition to top the charts was also from Bromley.

West Wickham’s Ben Haenow earned the number one spot in 2014 with Something I Need, but his next single, Second Hand Heart failed to break into the UK top 20.

Looking to the future, Mr Terry, whose parents live in Maidstone, explained he still had a lot to do, as he prepares to release his debut album, and sustain a longer career than most of his predecessors.

“I think your success depends on the kind of person you are, as long as you keep working hard at something than you will achieve it, you’ve just got to keep going.

“The hard work begins next year when we start recording my first album, I haven’t been approached by any big stars but I’d love the opportunity - just to tell Ed Sheeran what a genius he is.”

Throughout the live finals, the young singer remained the bookie’s favourite to win the competition until Saturday night when fellow finalist Saara Aalto overtook him.

Looking back on his win, Mr Terry described his favourite moment on the show.

“It has to be the duet with Nicole (Scherzinger), to sing Prince’s Purple Rain with her at Wembley Stadium was amazing,” he explained.

Having grown up in Spain, Matt moved to Bromley in 2011 where he joined the D&B Academy of Performing Arts, which has recently produced children’s Bafta winner Nick James and National Television Award winner Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

Matt was sponsored by the Rob Knox Bursary - a fund set up in memory of the actor murdered in Sidcup in to 2008, and was quick to thank everyone at the college for their support.

“We always believed Matt could do it all - he is a totally genuine, really hardworking, decent kid,” commented academy director Bonnie Sullivan.

“Every Saturday night before he went on X Factor we always texted him good luck, and he always replied with ‘thank you very much’.

“All the pupils at D&B have been so excited to support Matt, they lined the streets of Bromley during his home visit.”