Engineering work disrupts services in and out of London this weekend, Southeastern warns

15:04 17 December 2016

Services will be subject to some diversions as a result on Saturday and Sunday

Travellers using Southeastern services into London are being advised to check before setting out due to engineering work in the Lewisham area.

It means trains are being diverted through Lewisham, away from the mainline.

Today (Saturday):

Dover-Charing Cross will run as booked to Orpington and then diverted via Bromley South to London Victoria

Ramsgate-Charing Cross will run as booked to Orpington and then diverted via Bromley South to London Victoria

Charing Cross-Ramsgate will start from Victoria calling at Bromley South, Orpington and then as normal.

Charing Cross-Dover Priory will start from Victoria calling at Bromley South, Orpington and then as booked

No trains will call at New Cross or St Johns all day on either Saturday or Sunday.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Dover-Charing Cross will run as booked to Orpington and then diverted via Bromley South to London Victoria

Ramsgate-Charing Cross will run as booked to Orpington and then diverted via Bromley South to London Victoria

Charing Cross-Ramsgate will start from Victoria calling at Bromley South, Orpington and then as booked.

Charing Cross-Dover Priory will start from Victoria calling at Bromley South, Orpington and then as booked

