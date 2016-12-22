Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

Southeastern has announced that two of its trains running tonight (Thursday) will be disrupted by engineering work.

The emergency work will mean the 12.15am Charing Cross to Tunbridge Wells service will be diverted, not calling at Orpington.

Passengers for Oprington will need to catch the 12.18am service from Charing Cross.

A bus replacement service is also in place for passengers using the 12.51am Orpington to Tunbrdige Wells service.

The bus will leave at 12.50am and will call at all stations to Tunbridge Wells.