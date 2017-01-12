Search

Advanced search

Elderly lady tricked out of £10,000 in fake prize draw scam

14:53 12 January 2017

Some of the items recovered from the victim's home

Some of the items recovered from the victim's home

Archant

Trading standards have warned residents to be on their guard against scammers

Comment

A Bromley resident has been tricked out of £10,000 in fake prize draws set up by scammers.

The victim, an elderly lady, purchased a vast amount of goods in the hope of receiving large cash prizes, leaving her struggling to pay her rent.

The scam came to light when Iris (not her real name) contacted a distant relative and told him she only had about £200 left in her bank account.

On looking into the matter further, the relative became very concerned and contacted the council’s social care team, who alerted trading standards.

Trading standards officers visited the house and found the lounge, bedroom and hallway were overrun with scam mail and goods, including 26 tins of biscuits, care products, blankets, scarves, clocks, soft toys, handbags and ornaments.

Bank statements revealed Iris had also been donating to up ten different charities each month, with one month’s donations totalling in excess of £400 - including six separate direct debits to the same charity.

This amount represented a considerable proportion of her monthly income, leaving little money for food, heating and other essential expenditure.

Councillor Kate Lymer, executive councillor for public protection and safety, said: “This is a tragic story, and I am mostly concerned at the amount of payments Iris was making each month to charities.

“I am pleased this has stopped but we now need to challenge those organisations as to why they targeted a vulnerable older woman.

“Officers from Trading Standards and Adult Social Services will now concentrate on supporting Iris, in an effort to prevent her from becoming a victim again. They will approach local organisations who may be able to provide some ongoing support, such as Age UK and local voluntary groups.

“We will not be releasing further details at this time but we do want to use this example to highlight the dangers and to encourage us all to talk about this with those people who are known personally to us who may be targeted in this way.”

It is estimated that 3.2 million people fall victim to scams each year, losing £3.5 billion to criminals.

Keywords: Kate Lymer United Kingdom

Latest news

Kent weather: It’s snowing, and settling, as county braces itself for travel chaos

19:04 Emily King
Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Kent Highways says it is prepared for disruption

New strike date announced in Southern rail dispute

15:27 Simon Allin
Southern trains

The RMT union has criticised Southern boss Charles Horton in a fresh war of words

Elderly lady tricked out of £10,000 in fake prize draw scam

14:53 Simon Allin
Some of the items recovered from the victim's home

Trading standards have warned residents to be on their guard against scammers

Southern disuption goes on as drivers back from strike but overtime ban remains

10:24 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Southern train services continued to be disrupted on Thursday, even though drivers returned to work after a 48-hour strike.

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

09:53 Simon Allin
Lisa Valencia

Lisa Valencia was reported missing in December

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

09:33 Simon Allin

Mr Barker was stabbed to death in a gym in Bexley last year

Most read

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: It’s snowing, and settling, as county braces itself for travel chaos

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Local artist to donate sales from exhibition to Bromley Mencap

Sebastian Ward Turner

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder