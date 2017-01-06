Search

Advanced search

Documentary reveals David Bowie was told cancer was terminal just three months before his death

10:28 06 January 2017

David Bowie. Pic: PA

David Bowie. Pic: PA

First anniversary of the singer’s death will be on Tuesday, January 10

Comment

David Bowie only discovered his cancer was terminal three months before he died, a new documentary reveals.

The superstar musician died on January 10 2016, just days after turning 69 and the release of his 25th studio album - Blackstar.

He grew up in Bromley and Beckenham, when both were still part of Kent, and spent time in Maidstone. His parents met at the cinema in Tunbridge Wells.

A BBC documentary to be aired on what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday revealed the singer found out his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus.

Speaking on David Bowie: The Last Five Years, director of the music video Johan Renck, said: “I found out later that the week we were shooting is when he found out that it is over.

“We’ll end treatment or whatever capacity that means, that his illness has won.”

Renck added that the video, which features Bowie lying in a bed with his eyes covered by bandages and replaced with buttons, was not about the singer’s illness.

“To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it, you know the man who would rise again, and it had nothing to do with him being ill.

“That was only because I liked the imagery of it.”

The Last Five Years looks at the singer’s acclaimed A Reality Tour in 2003 as well as the last four years of his life in which he returned with two albums after a 10-year absence and helped produce hit musical Lazarus.

It includes rare and never-before-seen footage of Bowie and interviews during his Ziggy Stardust characterisation and is a follow-up to the acclaimed David Bowie: Five Years, which was broadcast in 2013.

In one early interview, Bowie is asked if he always wanted to be famous, to which he replies: “Yeah. It’s more than being a star.

“What it is really is that I want to be productive. I’m not content to just be a rock ‘n’ roll star all my life. I am trying to be one at the moment because I need it at the moment for a particular reason so I can get off and do other things.”

There are also interviews with his long-time producer Tony Visconti who said Bowie was “at the top of his game” when recording Blackstar.

Visconti, the man behind more than half of Bowie’s studio albums including The Man Who Sold The World and Heroes, added: “David had great, grand ideas.

“To become well known, famous, for him was initially to have the resources to realise what his ideas were. He really does come from that spirit, he just didn’t want to be famous per se.”

David Bowie: The Last Five Years airs on Saturday January 7 at 9pm on BBC Two.

Keywords: David Bowie BBC

Latest news

Man stabbed repeatedly in Biggin Hill as he headed home from Christmas Party

10 minutes ago Simon Allin
Norheads Lane

Can you help with the investigations?

Woman who attacked ‘sugar daddy’ pensioner faces jail

36 minutes ago Emily Pennink
Old Bailey scales of justice

The incident happened in July last year

Documentary reveals David Bowie was told cancer was terminal just three months before his death

10:28 Chris Britcher
David Bowie. Pic: PA

First anniversary of the singer’s death will be on Tuesday, January 10

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

09:45 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Sydenham man given suspended sentence for his role in Class A drug-dealing

Yesterday, 17:40 Simon Allin
Ashley Henry

Around £3,500-worth of drugs were recovered during an investigation

Driver-only door operating for Southern trains declared safe by regulator

Yesterday, 14:58 Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The proposed way of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is “a safe method of working”, according to the rail regulator.

Most read

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Lucky Bromley resident celebrates fabulous festive season with £1m lottery win

Manhattan at sunset Photo: Frederic Prochasson

Founder of Bromley inclusive dance school gets New Year honour from Queen

Avril Hitman

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Biggin Hill Airport

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder