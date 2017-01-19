Diversion in place as burst water main and icy conditions close road
14:04 19 January 2017
PaulMaguire
Ice is affecting roads in Elmstead
Passengers on board a Bromley bus are facing a diversion this afternoon.
The route 314 bus is being diverted away from Sundridge Avenue, after the Elmstead road was closed westbound.
The closure is in place from the Logs Hill junction, because of ice and a reported burst water main.
A Transport for London spokesperson recommended: “Bus 314 on diversion via White Horse Hill returning to line of route Plaistow Lane due to closure of Sundridge Avenue at Elmstead Lane for ice.”
A Thames Water: “We aware of leak at the junction of Sundridge Avenue and Mavelstone Road and our team will be there later this afternoon to have a look.”