Discussions aimed at resolving Southern Railway dispute end without agreement

15:31 15 December 2016

Sign warning of strike action

Sign warning of strike action

Tomorrow’s strikes will go ahead as planned by drivers

Comment

Talks aimed at resolving the bitter Southern Railway dispute have ended without an agreement, the company have said.

Disruption to services resumed this week because of industrial action by drivers.

Trains, particularly those from Ashford International and Tonbridge, were severely disrupted.

The drivers continued with an overtime ban today, and will strike again on tomorrow (December 16) because there has been no breakthrough in a row over driver-only trains.

Passengers will stage a protest at London’s Victoria station tonight before marching to the headquarters of the Department for Transport to demand action from the Government.

The Association of British Commuters said it was receiving huge support for its campaign to persuade ministers to do more to resolve the industrial disputes and other problems at Southern which have caused travel misery for months.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the mood at talks yesterday (December 14) under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas was “positive”.

All of Southern’s 2,242 weekday services were cancelled during the 48-hour drivers’ strike on Monday and Tuesday, causing huge problems for its 300,000 passengers.

The leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said he had been barred from taking part in the Acas talks.

The RMT is embroiled in a separate dispute over changes to the role of guards which has led to a series of strikes in recent months.

The guards are due to stage another 48-hour walkout next week, and again over the New Year.

Keywords: Department for Transport Victoria London

