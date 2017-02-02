Search

Advanced search

Deal reached to end Southern Rail driver dispute

16:00 02 February 2017

Alan Jones

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Archant

Passengers have faced months of misery due to long-running industrial action

Comment

A deal to end a bitter dispute between Southern Railway and drivers’ union Aslef over driver-only trains has been agreed.

The two sides have been holding lengthy talks in a bid to resolve a long-running row which sparked a series of crippling strikes.

Around 1,000 drivers will now vote on the deal, bringing some relief to passengers who have suffered months of disruption because of industrial action and staff shortages.

No further industrial action by the drivers union is now planned.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “I am pleased that we have finally been able to reach an agreement with the company which reflects the concerns of train drivers. I believe this deal can deliver a safer and appropriately staffed railway for passengers on Southern rail and I will be recommending it to Aslef members.”

Govia Thameslink Rail’s chief operating officer Nick Brown commented: “Our aim has always been to reach agreement with the unions on our proposals and we’re delighted to have secured a deal today with Aslef to end their dispute. It’s good news for passengers, the regional economy and staff. After the misery and disruption to people’s work and family lives, we are pleased we can start to move forward and deliver a better railway for the travelling public.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is still in dispute with Southern over changes to the role of conductors.

Latest news

Deal reached to end Southern Rail driver dispute

16:00 Alan Jones
Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Passengers have faced months of misery due to long-running industrial action

Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

14:57 Emily Pennink
A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Joshua Dobby admits two counts of manslaughter

‘Extremely reckless’ motorcyclist jailed after killing pedestrian

10:15 Luke May
Ambulance

Paul Lebeau was sentenced on Tuesday

‘He’s lying to you’: Labour MEP holds up sign pointing to former Ukip leader as Nigel Farage addressed European Parliament in Brussels

09:49 Chris Britcher
Seb Dance makes his point behind Nigel Farage's back

Labour MEP said he had no option but to write the sign during Farage’s “usual diatribe”

Labour’s Jim Dowd the only Bromley MP to vote against Article 50

09:39 Simon Allin
Jim Dowd MP

A bill to begin the UK’s exit from the EU was passed by an overwhelming majority of MPs

Legal action over government handling of Southern Railway moves closer

08:39 Alan Jones
Southen Railway

Trains from Ashford International and Tonbridge Station were regularly cancelled or delayed

Most read

Shortlands residents ‘pushed out of their own roads’ by commuter parking, survey reveals

Commuter parking is clogging up roads in Shortlands

Topless Trampolining Championships held in Beckenham

Chris O'Dowd stars in the film as the man with 'the greatest job in the world'.

Plans for new high school in Beckenham given green light

Plans for the new school have been given the go-ahead

Owner of ‘filthy’ Beckenham mobile cafe forced to pay more than £7,500

Food in fridges and freezers was not being stored properly

Residents left dismayed after plans for new Chislehurst boys’ school thrown out

An image of the proposed boys' school

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder