Search

Advanced search

Cuts of £22m to London youth services “could have devastating impact and leave youngsters vulnerable to gangs”

12:39 20 January 2017

Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry

Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry

Archant

A new report has revealed the scale of cuts made to youth services in the past six years

Comment

Cuts of £22 million to London’s youth services could have a ‘devastating’ impact and leave youngsters vulnerable to gangs, councils are being warned.

The capital’s local authorities have slashed youth services budgets by an average of £1 million since 2011, and many are planning further drastic cuts in 2017-18.

Figures released by the Green Party show Bromley has cut services by £1.7 million, or 66 per cent - significantly higher than the average.

Bexley, meanwhile, imposed cuts of just £135,000, or eight per cent - the lowest out of 22 boroughs that responded to a freedom of information request.

Newham saw the most drastic cuts to its youth services, reducing them by a massive 81 per cent (£1.7 million).

Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry said: “Government cuts have hit all London councils hard, and youth services have been put on the chopping block across our city as a result.

“The impact of these cuts could be devastating. Good quality youth services help prevent young people from falling into crime and also make them less vulnerable to the exploitation of groups like gangs.

“The Mayor does fund some initiatives targeted at knife and gang crime, but many of these also depend on general youth services being available once young people decide to make changes to their lives.

“The Mayor should be helping councils as part of his Police and Crime Plan. Saving youth centres and youth workers would genuinely help to improve young people’s lives and achieve his goal of real crime prevention.”

Keywords: Green Party London

Latest news

Parents looking to raise £250,000 to give two-year-old daughter life-saving cancer treatment

15:19 Simon Allin
Florence Jackson

Florence has undergone extensive treatment for her rare condition but it has not been successful

Engineering work closes THIS London station for entire weekend

13:32 Luke May
Southeastern

Expect disruption on the rail

Four men being invesigated for conspiracy to commit burglary after the car they were travelling in was stopped by police

13:30 Emily King
They have since been jailed

Three men aged 31, 32 and 41 and all from Chatham and a 26-year-old man from Bromley were arrested

Cuts of £22m to London youth services “could have devastating impact and leave youngsters vulnerable to gangs”

12:39 Simon Allin
Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry

A new report has revealed the scale of cuts made to youth services in the past six years

Waste company finds OBE in bin collection - can you help?

10:42 Simon Allin
The OBE was found during a routine waste collection

Can you help reunite the honour with its owner?

Southern Railway guards and drivers in RMT Union to strike next week

Yesterday, 15:50 Alan Jones
Southern trains

Southern Rail operate trains to and from Ashford International, and Tonbridge Station

Most read

UPDATE: Beckenham 14-year-old Chloe Dicker found

Chloe Dicker

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Woman dies after fire hits house in Orpington

Chesterfield Close

Diversion in place as burst water main and icy conditions close road

Road signs showing a street closed in the UK. Stock image.

Caledonian Girls reunite to reveal a ‘very special aeroplane’ at Biggin Hill

Robin and Robert Washington donated the plane in memory of wife and mother Julie. Photo Credit: Keith Larby.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder