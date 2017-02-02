Serial car thief could face life for killing child actor Makayah McDermott and aunt Rosie Cooper

A forensic police officer examining the scene in Lennard Road in south-east London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Joshua Dobby admits two counts of manslaughter

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Makayah McDermott, 10, who was mown down and killed alongside his aunt by a suspected stolen car being chased by police in Penge, south-east London.Oli Regan/BAM/PA Wire . Makayah McDermott, 10, who was mown down and killed alongside his aunt by a suspected stolen car being chased by police in Penge, south-east London.Oli Regan/BAM/PA Wire .

A convicted car thief from a wealthy background could be facing life behind bars for mowing down a child actor and his aunt during a police chase after admitting manslaughter charges.

Joshua Dobby, 23, was out on licence when he drove a black Ford Focus into Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge, south London, on the afternoon of August 31 last year.

At an earlier hearing, Dobby admitted causing death by dangerous driving and injuring Makayah’s sister but denied manslaughter.

Ahead of his trial, he changed his plea on Thursday, admitting two counts of manslaughter and also pleading guilty to dangerous driving relating to an incident on August 26 on the A228 near Snodland in Kent.

Death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison but, in an unusual move, the Crown also brought manslaughter charges.

It means that, following consideration of Dobby’s potential danger to society, a judge has the option of imposing a discretionary life sentence.

When he first appeared before magistrates in Bromley last September, the court heard that Dobby had a “very long previous criminal record” including aggravated vehicle-taking.

He was brought before the courts just two months before the deaths of Makayah and his aunt and was on licence at the time, the court was told.

During his last appearance at the Old Bailey, Robin Ghosh, for Dobby, had said: “He wishes it to be noted that he fully acknowledges the utterly incomprehensible pain and suffering caused to the families involved.”

Members of the victims’ families sat in the well of the court to watch the hearing before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC.

At the time of his death, Sam Brown, of entertainment agency Brown and Mills, described Makayah as an “extremely talented young actor” and a “bright young star”.

He had recently auditioned for a role in a television series and had featured in a number of commercials.

Hairdresser Ms Cooper was hailed by a friend as “one of the kindest, most beautiful, caring people you would ever meet”.

The case comes amid discussions about giving judges greater sentencing powers when dealing with the worst death by dangerous driving offenders.