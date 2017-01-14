Search

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London’s housing crisis

12:11 16 January 2017

The land could be used for housing

photoclicks

A new study shows an overlooked way of freeing up new land for development

London’s councils are sitting on 22,000 empty garages that could be used to create at least 16,000 new homes, according to new research.

As a property shortage pushes up prices and leads to more green spaces being concreted over, the study shows using the land for development could help to meet the capital’s housing target.

The figures reveal 24 out of 32 London councils own more than 53,000 lock-up garages in the capital – but 41 per cent are empty or in disrepair.

Ealing has the highest proportion of empty garages (74 per cent), with Havering (72 per cent), Brent (71 per cent) and Enfield (70 per cent) not far behind.

The research is based on freedom of information requests sent to councils by crowdfunding platform Property Partner.

Chief executive Dan Gandesha said: “Although making better use of under-used council garages is not the absolute solution, it could seriously help alleviate the capital’s affordable housing crisis.”

Councils sitting on empty garages that could help solve London's housing crisis

