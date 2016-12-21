Council urged to “get a grip” on care after police launch abuse probe

Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane Archant

Five women have been arrested on suspicion of GBH at a care home on Plaistow Lane

Bromley council has been urged to “get a grip” on care in the borough after police launched a probe into allegations of abuse at a residential home.

Five women have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after police received an allegation of assault at Rosecroft Residential Home in Plaistow Lane on November 23.

Officers from Bromley Borough’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) have launched an investigation into the alleged abuse, which reportedly took place in 2016.

Labour leader Angela Wilkins called on the authorities to take action.

“We will, of course, have to wait for the outcome of this investigation,” she said. “Although this home had a good Care Quality Commission inspection in 2015, it had had a very bad one just a year before.

“Coming on the back of recent bad inspection reports on domiciliary care it is time for the authorities to get a grip on social care in Bromley.

“Anyone in need of care is vulnerable - Bromley residents need to know that they can trust the care of their relatives, whoever is running the services they need.”

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July 2014 found Rosecroft to be inadequate, with failings identified across the board.

The CQC’s most recent inspection, in September 2015, saw the care home rated good in all areas.

Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst Bob Neill commented: “These allegations, if true, are incredibly serious and should be subject to a full investigation.

“Providing good care to our elderly and vulnerable is of paramount importance and incidents like this undermine trust in the care system.

“If you have any information that could help the Met Police, please do get in touch.”

The five women arrested by police have since been released and placed on bail until early February 2017.

Bromley Council declined to comment, as it is an ongoing police matter.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, including former staff members and relatives of those at the care home, to contact them as soon as possible.

Witnesses can call 07900 137 612 or 101 and ask to be put through to the CSU at Bromley Police Station.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org