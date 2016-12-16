Council issues warning over blue badge misuse as Christmas draws near

Blue badge Archant

Blue Badge misuse can result in a £1,000 fine

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Relatives, friends and carers of Blue Badge holders are being warned not to misuse the badges during the busy run-up to Christmas.

As the seasonal demand for parking nears its peak, blue badge bays are also in demand, and their misuse could stop genuine users completing their Christmas shopping.

Over the next fortnight, civil enforcement officers will be inspecting up to 3,500 badges and handing out cards urging motorists to help protect the Blue Badge Scheme across the borough.

Executive assistant for environment councillor Lydia Buttinger said, “In the days leading up to Christmas, it is vitally important that disabled badge holders are able to access appropriate parking and that disabled parking spaces are used only by badge holders.

“It should not be used as a perk to park by carers or relatives, even if an errand is being run on behalf of the badge holder.

“Please remember, a badge should only be displayed if the badge holder is travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or to pick the badge holder up, or drop them off.”

Blue Badge misuse is a criminal offence which can lead to a £1,000 fine and confiscation of the badge.

Anyone who suspects that a blue badge is being misused can report their concerns at: www.bromley.gov.uk/reportbluebadge