Search

Advanced search

Council issues warning over blue badge misuse as Christmas draws near

15:27 16 December 2016

Blue badge

Blue badge

Archant

Blue Badge misuse can result in a £1,000 fine

Comment

Relatives, friends and carers of Blue Badge holders are being warned not to misuse the badges during the busy run-up to Christmas.

As the seasonal demand for parking nears its peak, blue badge bays are also in demand, and their misuse could stop genuine users completing their Christmas shopping.

Over the next fortnight, civil enforcement officers will be inspecting up to 3,500 badges and handing out cards urging motorists to help protect the Blue Badge Scheme across the borough.

Executive assistant for environment councillor Lydia Buttinger said, “In the days leading up to Christmas, it is vitally important that disabled badge holders are able to access appropriate parking and that disabled parking spaces are used only by badge holders.

“It should not be used as a perk to park by carers or relatives, even if an errand is being run on behalf of the badge holder.

“Please remember, a badge should only be displayed if the badge holder is travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or to pick the badge holder up, or drop them off.”

Blue Badge misuse is a criminal offence which can lead to a £1,000 fine and confiscation of the badge.

Anyone who suspects that a blue badge is being misused can report their concerns at: www.bromley.gov.uk/reportbluebadge

Keywords: Lydia Buttinger

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder