Christmas comes early as ‘The Glades’ returns to Bromley

11:12 16 December 2016

General manager Kate Miller opens the doors to the newly re-named The Glades shopping centre in Bromley.

A number of retailers have brought forward their post-Christmas sales to celebrate

The Glades has returned to Bromley - 25 years after residents gave the name to the town’s main shopping centre.

And Christmas has come early for shoppers as a number of retailers celebrated by bringing their sales forward, with up to 50 per cent now off at some outlets.

The shopping centre became intu Bromley in 2013 after nearly 22 years as The Glades, prompting criticisms from local residents, who had chosen the name in a competition in 1991.

Now the original name has been restored after the sale of the centre to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation (APFC) was completed yesterday (Thursday, December 15).

Philip Wardle, head of in town retail with LaSalle Investment, which now manages the centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to return The Glades to the people of Bromley, a quarter of a century after it was first christened by them.

“As we look to lead the centre into the future with exciting new projects and developments, we felt it was important to revert to the name which carries so much history and heritage for the local community.”

“The Glades was chosen because it reflected the history of Bromley as a wooded area, and also brought to mind attractive open spaces.

“When we were contracted to undertake the acquisition and management of the centre in its 25th anniversary year, there was only ever one ‘new’ name we were going to choose.”

The APFC has bought an 85 per cent stake in the shopping centre, and general manager Kate Miller believes it highlights the new owner’s confidence in The Glades’ future.

“With more than 20 million visitors using our 135 retailers each year, we were already looking forward to a bumper 2017 as our anniversary year continues,” she added.

“Now that the sale is complete and we have returned to being The Glades, shoppers can expect an even brighter future with more exciting news and developments already in the pipeline.”

