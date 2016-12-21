CCTV clue after 93-year-old woman is conned out of her savings after crooks dupe her into handing over bank cards

Do you recognise the man caught on CCTV? Police hope he can help with their investigation

Police want the public’s help in identifying the man caught on CCTV as part of a probe into how a 93-year-old woman was defrauded of her savings.

On Thursday, June 16, police were called shortly before 11.40pm to reports of a courier fraud in Beckenham.

Officers attended and spoke to a 93-year-old woman who stated that a man and woman arrived at her house at 11am that day to collect her bank cards following a conversation she had on the phone earlier with someone she thought was from the bank.

The victim gave her card details and PIN over the phone.

A man with a Scottish accent came to her door and collected the cards saying that he would return later that afternoon. The cards were then used at a number of shops and ATMs throughout the day before they were cancelled later that afternoon by a family member.

Officers discovered that £2,800 was taken from various banks and ATMs in Addiscombe and Thornton Heath.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with a logo over the left shoulder and faded jeans.

PC Melanie Bolt, from Bromley CID, said: “This is a shocking incident that has left the victim very distressed. We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A woman has been charged in connection with the investigation.