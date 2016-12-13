Campaign group provides funding for citizen air pollution tests

Air pollution test Archant

The tests are used to determine levels of nitrogen dioxide

Communities in Bexley and Bromley are being encouraged to apply for funding to help them measure air quality in their area.

A campaign group is offering money for citizen science projects using tubes to measure levels of nitrogen dioxide.

The tubes are tied to a lamp post and left there for four weeks, before being sealed and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The funding is being made available by campaign group No to Silvertown Tunnel in memory of Terry Grant, from Bexleyheath, who died in July.

Chair of the campaign group Anne Robbins said: “Terry was a committed campaigner who helped us get attention with our pollution studies.

“Now we hope to honour his memory by helping others draw attention to the pollution that blights their own communities.

“The offer of funding is available to residents’ associations, groups of neighbours or school projects.”

Participants need to be able to give up a few hours to put the tubes up, and a few more to take them down four weeks later.

Anyone who is interested should email info@silvertowntunnel.co.uk with an outline of where they are looking to study, why they’re thinking about doing it, and a contact telephone number.