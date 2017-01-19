Search

Caledonian Girls reunite to reveal a ‘very special aeroplane’ at Biggin Hill

10:57 19 January 2017

Robin and Robert Washington donated the plane in memory of wife and mother Julie. Photo Credit: Keith Larby.

Robin and Robert Washington donated the plane in memory of wife and mother Julie. Photo Credit: Keith Larby.

Archant

The reunion took place on Monday

Julie - The Spirit of BCAL

Biggin Hill’s airport was treated to a blast from the past this week as an aeroplane was named in memory of a ‘Caledonian Girl’.

Members of the staff, who those of a certain age will remember from the early 1980s British Caledonian Airways international airline adverts, reunited this week.

The reunion was to reveal a new aircraft, a Piper Archer four-seater named ‘Julie - The Spirit of BCAL’ in celebration of the life Julie Washington a former staff member who passed away last year.

Husband Robin and son Robert have donated the craft, which has been repainted in the colours of British Caledonian, to London Biggin Hill Airport.

It will now be used to train budding pilots for the future and assist raising funds for charity.

Known for their distinctive Tartan uniforms, the so-called ‘Caledonian Girls’ reunited for the first time in years at the unveiling on Monday.

