Search

Advanced search

Bromley stores get ready for New Year sales bonanza

11:13 28 December 2016

Tha Glades, Bromley

Tha Glades, Bromley

Archant

Traditional stores face increasing pressure from online retailers

Comment

Bromley’s stores are getting ready for a New Years sales bonanza as thousands of shoppers go in search of bargains.

Shops across the borough will be offering discounts amid stiff competition from online retailers, as analysts reported a downturn in Boxing Day sales.

Retailers at The Glades brought forward their post-Christmas sales after the centre was renamed following its sale to an overseas investment fund.

Several retailers, including Jones Boot Makers, H&M and New Look, have slashed prices by up to 50 per cent on some items.

H Samuel is offering 20 per cent off all diamonds, while Marks and Spencer have a three-for-two offer on food, fashion, beauty and home.

Other bargains available include a half-price gift event at Debenhams and up to 40 per cent off at River Island.

Retailers are facing a challenging climate in the post-Christmas period, with figures showing a 6.7 per cent drop in the number of Boxing Day shoppers compared with last year.

Hardware and technology stores particularly struggled, mainly because buyers do not need to inspect the products in person, according to the UK Retail Traffic Index figures published by Ipsos Retail Performance.

But the leisure and health and beauty sectors bucked the trend with stores reporting year-on-year growth, while clothing and footwear shops only saw a relatively small drop in footfall of 3.2 per cent.

The figures suggest widespread discounting that continued well into December - including Black Friday at the end of November - may have dampened spending in the post-Christmas period.

But Daniel Kane, centre manager at Nugent shopping centre in Orpington, remained upbeat.

“Nugent, Orpington has continued to be a key part of the local community this year and we have seen exceptionally busy periods in the run-up to Christmas, which we are expecting to continue in to the New Year,” he said.

Keywords: Bromley United Kingdom

Latest news

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

Yesterday, 13:35 Simon Allin
Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Clean Bandit’s single Rockabye held on to top spot

Met Office warns ‘freezing fog patches’ could cut visibility to less than 100 metres

Yesterday, 12:39 Luke May
Driving in fog

A Yellow warning is in place

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Yesterday, 11:52 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

He was reported missing in the run-up to Christmas

Bromley stores get ready for New Year sales bonanza

Yesterday, 11:13 Simon Allin
Tha Glades, Bromley

Traditional stores face increasing pressure from online retailers

UPDATE: Sixth woman arrested in Bromley care home abuse probe

Yesterday, 09:54 Simon Allin
Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane

Officers are now dealing with assault allegations involving several victims

Orpington resident found guilty of £1,400 council tax fraud

Yesterday, 09:30 Simon Allin
Bromley Magistrates Court

Suspicions were raised when bailiffs spotted a man in the property

Most read

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

UPDATE: Sixth woman arrested in Bromley care home abuse probe

Rosecroft residential home on Plaistow Lane

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder