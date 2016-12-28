Bromley stores get ready for New Year sales bonanza

Bromley’s stores are getting ready for a New Years sales bonanza as thousands of shoppers go in search of bargains.

Shops across the borough will be offering discounts amid stiff competition from online retailers, as analysts reported a downturn in Boxing Day sales.

Retailers at The Glades brought forward their post-Christmas sales after the centre was renamed following its sale to an overseas investment fund.

Several retailers, including Jones Boot Makers, H&M and New Look, have slashed prices by up to 50 per cent on some items.

H Samuel is offering 20 per cent off all diamonds, while Marks and Spencer have a three-for-two offer on food, fashion, beauty and home.

Other bargains available include a half-price gift event at Debenhams and up to 40 per cent off at River Island.

Retailers are facing a challenging climate in the post-Christmas period, with figures showing a 6.7 per cent drop in the number of Boxing Day shoppers compared with last year.

Hardware and technology stores particularly struggled, mainly because buyers do not need to inspect the products in person, according to the UK Retail Traffic Index figures published by Ipsos Retail Performance.

But the leisure and health and beauty sectors bucked the trend with stores reporting year-on-year growth, while clothing and footwear shops only saw a relatively small drop in footfall of 3.2 per cent.

The figures suggest widespread discounting that continued well into December - including Black Friday at the end of November - may have dampened spending in the post-Christmas period.

But Daniel Kane, centre manager at Nugent shopping centre in Orpington, remained upbeat.

“Nugent, Orpington has continued to be a key part of the local community this year and we have seen exceptionally busy periods in the run-up to Christmas, which we are expecting to continue in to the New Year,” he said.