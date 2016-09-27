Bromley shopping centre The Glades evacuated over ‘suspicious package’
21:03 14 January 2017
The Met Police “stood down” at around 7.30pm after nothing suspicious was found
Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from The Glades in Bromley this evening following reports of a “suspicious package”.
Several police cars attended the scene at the complex on High Street as shoppers took to social media to express their shock.
“Well a bomb scare in the glades is not what I was expecting today,” said one.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers had “stood down” at around 7.30pm and added that nothing suspicious had been found.