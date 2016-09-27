Search

Advanced search

Bromley shopping centre The Glades evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

21:03 14 January 2017

Tha Glades, Bromley

Tha Glades, Bromley

Archant

The Met Police “stood down” at around 7.30pm after nothing suspicious was found

Comment

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from The Glades in Bromley this evening following reports of a “suspicious package”.

Several police cars attended the scene at the complex on High Street as shoppers took to social media to express their shock.

“Well a bomb scare in the glades is not what I was expecting today,” said one.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers had “stood down” at around 7.30pm and added that nothing suspicious had been found.

Keywords: Metropolitan Police Met Police

Latest news

Bromley shopping centre The Glades evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

Yesterday, 21:03 Tom Pyman
Tha Glades, Bromley

The Met Police “stood down” at around 7.30pm after nothing suspicious was found

Orpington man held on suspicion of drug offences after officers stop car in Tunbridge Wells

Fri, 15:39 Tom Pyman
Kent Police

Shaun Belifante, 21, from St Mary Cray and Kyron Barnett, 18, of St James’s Road, Croydon were arrested on Wednesday

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

Fri, 14:23 Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

Fri, 12:08 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

Fri, 11:19 Simon Allin
H G Wells

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

Fri, 10:31 Luke May
Southeastern

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Most read

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

Southeastern

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder