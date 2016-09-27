Bromley shopping centre The Glades evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

Tha Glades, Bromley Archant

The Met Police “stood down” at around 7.30pm after nothing suspicious was found

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from The Glades in Bromley this evening following reports of a “suspicious package”.

Several police cars attended the scene at the complex on High Street as shoppers took to social media to express their shock.

“Well a bomb scare in the glades is not what I was expecting today,” said one.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers had “stood down” at around 7.30pm and added that nothing suspicious had been found.