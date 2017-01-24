Search

Bromley school sees 250 former students sign up to help inspire today’s youngsters

12:03 24 January 2017

The school set up an alumni network last year and wants to build on its success

Almost 250 former students of a Bromley state school have so far signed up to a programme to help inspire today’s youngsters.

The Ravensbourne School in Hayes Lane is one of 400 state secondaries and colleges nationwide registered with the education charity Future First to harness the experience of former students through ‘old school tie’ networks.

Alumni volunteering to support current students come from a range of careers, including finance, the civil service, engineering and the police force.

The school is hoping more former students will join up to the scheme, which was launched in February 2016.

Ben Rew, assistant headteacher, said: “We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway. A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Former students can email Sburns@ravensbourne.info or register by visiting www.ravensbourne.info and clicking on the link ‘TRS Alumni network’.

