Bromley primary schools achieve second-best results in London in new SATS tests

17:05 15 December 2016

The introduction of the new tests has sparked widespread controversy

Children leaving primary school in Bromley achieved the second-highest results in London in reading, writing and mathematics in the recent SATS.

Some 67 per cent reached the required level in ‘the three Rs’, putting Bromley just behind Kensington and Chelsea, where the figure was 70 per cent.

In Sutton, 65 per cent met the required standard, while Greenwich and Hackney were in joint fourth place on 64 per cent.

The statistics reveal wide regional variations, with children in London the most likely to get a decent education, while those in the South West and the East Midlands are least likely to get access to a good primary school.

Pupils across England took new, tougher SATs tests in reading, writing and maths this year, following the introduction of a new primary curriculum.

But the move has caused widespread controversy, sparking complaints about a lack of information for teachers, the difficulty of the papers, leaks and the unreliability of results.

Across England, 53 per cent of the almost 600,000 11-year-olds who took the tests reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths this year.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “This year’s SATs are the first that test the new primary school curriculum in English and maths that we introduced in 2014.

“This new curriculum raises expectations and ensures pupils become more accomplished readers and are fluent in the basics of arithmetic, including times tables, long division and fractions.

“Many schools have responded well to this more rigorous curriculum, supporting their pupils to be leaving primary school better-prepared for the demands of secondary school.”

But Russell Hobby, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “This data is not worth the paper it is written on.

“This year, we saw the SATs system descend into chaos and confusion. Delayed and obscure guidance, papers leaked online, mistakes in test papers and inconsistent moderation made this year unmanageable for school leaders, teachers, parents and pupils.”

