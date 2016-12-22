Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel Archant

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Two Bromley mums have given a festive treat to young hospital patients by ensuring they wake up in pyjamas on Christmas morning.

Sarah Corbett and Liz Donovan-Molinaro, both from Bromley, along with Charmaine Green from Croydon and Francesca Waite from Canterbury, have collected a staggering 1,569 new pairs of pyjamas so that children in hospital can feel special when Santa visits.

Sarah’s son Jenson has been in remission from lymphoblastic lymphoma for almost five years, and Liz’s son Enrico, four, is currently receiving treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

They have donated 784 pairs of pyjamas to the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Sutton, with the rest going to local hospitals.

The first youngster to receive a pair this year was nine-year-old Samuel Cortes, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leaukamia and ALL in 2014, underwent a stem cell transplant and is now battling a high grade B Cell Lymphoma.

Samuel’s mum Luisa said: “Hopefully he won’t have to spend the festive season in hospital, but receiving the pyjamas has put a big smile on his face and he has been showing them happily to the nurses on the ward.

“Seeing your child’s face light up makes a big difference to us.”