Bromley MPs prepare to vote on leaving the EU - but should they reflect their constituents’ wishes, or the country’s?

Jim Dowd MP is to vote against triggering Article 50 Archant

The Supreme Court has ruled that parliament must have a say on triggering Article 50

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Neill MP will vote to trigger Article 50 Bob Neill MP will vote to trigger Article 50

Bromley MPs are preparing to vote on the most pressing issue of current political debate - whether or not to leave the EU.

The EU referendum divided opinion across the country - a split that was reflected in Bromley, where 51 per cent voted to remain and 49 per cent to leave.

Three MPs - Conservatives Jo Johnson, Bob Neill and Labour’s Jim Dowd - backed the Remain campaign, while Beckenham’s Tory MP Bob Stewart backed Leave.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Parliament must vote on triggering article 50 to begin the Brexit process, all but one have indicated they will vote against.

The sole dissenting voice is Labour’s Jim Dowd, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, who indicated he would reflect the wishes of his constituents.

On June 27 last hear, he said: “I have regarded my primary responsibility as being to the people of Lewisham West and Penge, who voted 2:1 for remaining in the European Union.

“Thus, I will oppose any measures that come before this House that would seek to undermine that.”

In contrast, MP for Chislehurst Bob Neill indicated he would back the overall referendum result.

He said: “Since the Referendum a number of people have written to me urging that I vote against the triggering of Article 50 in due course. This is something I will not do.

“I appreciate that many people are bitterly disappointed by the outcome – and I am one of them - but it would be wholly inappropriate, and politically untenable, to now change the terms of the Referendum in the hope of influencing a different end result.”

What do you think? Should MPs respect the overall leave vote or reflect the wishes of their constituents? email simon.allin@archant.co.uk