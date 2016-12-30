Bromley households leading the way on smart meter uptake

Smart meters help to cut energy usage and lower fuel bills vencavolrab

The devices help households to monitor their energy usage and cut their bills

Bromley households are leading the way when it comes to energy efficiency, with the highest rate of British Gas smart meter uptake in London.

Some 7,150 smart meters have been installed in the Bromley and Chislehurst constituency so far, helping residents monitor their energy usage on a daily basis and cut their fuel bills.

Ilford South, Bexleyheath and Crayford and Croydon North take the next three positions on the list of constituencies, which was compiled by British Gas.

Clive Thomson, who lives in Bromley and recently had a smart meter installed, said: “We’ve definitely changed our behaviour now we can see exactly what we’re using and when.

“We’ve reprogrammed the timer on our boiler so we don’t heat the house when we don’t need to and it’s really interesting to see which appliances use lots of energy and those that use very little.

“We’re far more aware of what we’re using now which is helping us to be more energy efficient.”

British Gas has now installed three million domestic smart meters across Britain, enabling people to monitor their energy use in near real-time, in pounds and pence.