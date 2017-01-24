Search

Bromley has some of the biggest holiday spenders in the country - find out by how much here

11:34 24 January 2017

New figures have revealed Bromley as one the country’s biggest spenders for getaways.

On average, residents are spending £3,146.20 on each holiday, with the likes of traditionally well-off Kingston-upon-Thames and Tonbridge spending more and Slough topping the list.

The average spend puts Bromley as the tenth highest figure in the country, according to the figures from Sun-hat Villas & Resorts.

“Everyone is working harder and times have been tough, but the area most people aren’t prepared to scrimp on is their annual getaway. It’s that break from the norm that everyone needs,” commented Peter Jenkins, managing director of the holiday company.

“The average spend is increasing as is the number of repeat bookings. All of the uncertainty over Brexit certainly hasn’t put people off heading to Europe.”

