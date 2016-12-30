Search

Advanced search

Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

15:00 30 December 2016

Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

Archant

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Comment

Bromley are getting ready to face local rivals Sutton United for a second time this weekend as their steady ascent up the National League continued.

The Ravens secured a 1-0 home win against The U’s on Boxing Day and another victory against the south London side could see them climb as high as seventh.

Both sides had chances early on in the Hayes Lane clash, with Craig McCallister heading just wide for Sutton and then Matt Tubbs volleying wide of the Bromley goal.

Blair Turgott sent a free kick wide for Bromley and George Porter shot over the bar after some neat passing between Rob Swaine and Turgott.

The Ravens nearly went ahead in the second half, but Cunnington’s header from Dan Johnson’s cross was just wide of the target.

Alan Julian had to make a quick reaction save to deny McCallister, who sent in a rasping shot from just inside the box.

It was not until the final moments of the game that Bromley finally broke the deadlock, substitute Louis Dennis curling a shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The two sides meet again at Gander Green Lane on New Year’s Day. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Keywords: Louis Dennis National League London

Latest news

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

00:10 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bromley

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Bromley households leading the way on smart meter uptake

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Smart meters help to cut energy usage and lower fuel bills

The devices help households to monitor their energy usage and cut their bills

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Most read

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Biggin Hill Airport

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder