Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC Archant

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Bromley are getting ready to face local rivals Sutton United for a second time this weekend as their steady ascent up the National League continued.

The Ravens secured a 1-0 home win against The U’s on Boxing Day and another victory against the south London side could see them climb as high as seventh.

Both sides had chances early on in the Hayes Lane clash, with Craig McCallister heading just wide for Sutton and then Matt Tubbs volleying wide of the Bromley goal.

Blair Turgott sent a free kick wide for Bromley and George Porter shot over the bar after some neat passing between Rob Swaine and Turgott.

The Ravens nearly went ahead in the second half, but Cunnington’s header from Dan Johnson’s cross was just wide of the target.

Alan Julian had to make a quick reaction save to deny McCallister, who sent in a rasping shot from just inside the box.

It was not until the final moments of the game that Bromley finally broke the deadlock, substitute Louis Dennis curling a shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The two sides meet again at Gander Green Lane on New Year’s Day. Kick-off is at 3pm.