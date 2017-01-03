Bromley advance halted by Sutton United

Bromley missed out on a chance to climb into the top half of the table as Sutton United brought their run of good results to an end.

A win on New Year’s day could have seen the Ravens soar up to eighth in the table, but The Us - out for revenge after their 0-1 defeat at Hayes Lane on Boxing Day - had other ideas.

The home side had the first chance of the game and Alan Julian had to be alert to keep out a close-range effort from Bedsente Gomis.

Bradley Hudson-Odoi came on for Ben Jefford midway through the half and had two chances to put Sutton ahead, but both of his efforts sailed wide of the mark.

Subdued for much of the first half, Bromley finally had a goalscoring opportunity just before the break. David Martin found himself with only the keeper to beat but appeared to fall as he lined up his shot and the ball was cleared behind for a corner.

When the ball was swung in, Ross Worner was forced into a fine save and held on to the rebound.

The home side took the lead on the halfway mark, when Maxime Biamou headed home from an expertly placed free kick.

Sutton doubled their advantage in the early stages of the second half. Bromley failed to clear following a corner and Hudson-Odoi was on hand to shoot through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.

The Ravens had few chances to get back into the game, Adam Cunnington coming closest with a header that looped over the bar.

Bromley host playoff contenders Forest Green Rovers this weekend - a side that have now gone six league games without a win.