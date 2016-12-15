Beckenham town centre set for £1million revamp as borough receives £3.5million

Bexley is set to benefit from �1.9million worth of investment chat9780

The money comes from Transport for London’s

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Millions of pounds is about to be pumped into the borough’s transport links.

Bromley will receive £3.5million, including £1million earmarked for Beckenham town centre, from Transport for London.

Money set aside for Beckenham will go into “improving and making the local shopping area easier to navigate for pedestrians.

“This is in addition to junction improvements recently completed at the Albermale Road/Rectory Road junction.”

Colin Smith, deputy leader of Bromley council, said: “Where we can work together with TfL to produce local outcomes for local people we are very keen to do so.

“The recent works on Copers Cope Road in particular being an outstanding example of just what can be achieved when local ward councillors engage with their Residents Association to effect meaningful changes for the betterment of their neighbourhoods.”

Across the capital, more than £220million is being provided to fund transport, town centre and public space improvements.

“By making walking and cycling easier and safer, and funding projects that will improve air quality, we can help boroughs right across the capital to deliver transport and public space improvements that are going to make a real difference to the lives of Londoners,” explained Mr Khan.