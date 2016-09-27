Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine Archant

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

A personal trainer from Beckenham has raised more than £19,000 for charity - and smashed a world record while doing so.

Scott Lewis, and friends and clients from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair, endured a gruelling a 24-hour marathon on a Cersa climber machine to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

The machine provides a full-body workout and is a particularly challenging piece of equipment.

Scott, who has Type 1 diabetes, said: “We wanted to do something extraordinary to raise funds – and so we picked the most tortuous piece of gym equipment we could find.”

The aim was to set the record for the most feet covered in a 24-hour period - and the team beat the existing record by an incredible 70,000 feet.

Claire Lubbock, Diabetes UK fundraising manager, added: “We are very grateful to Scott for raising funds for Diabetes UK. Every penny raised will help us to support the millions of people living with diabetes in the UK.”