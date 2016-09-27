Search

Advanced search

Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

09:35 13 January 2017

Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

Archant

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

Comment

A personal trainer from Beckenham has raised more than £19,000 for charity - and smashed a world record while doing so.

Scott Lewis, and friends and clients from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair, endured a gruelling a 24-hour marathon on a Cersa climber machine to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

The machine provides a full-body workout and is a particularly challenging piece of equipment.

Scott, who has Type 1 diabetes, said: “We wanted to do something extraordinary to raise funds – and so we picked the most tortuous piece of gym equipment we could find.”

The aim was to set the record for the most feet covered in a 24-hour period - and the team beat the existing record by an incredible 70,000 feet.

Claire Lubbock, Diabetes UK fundraising manager, added: “We are very grateful to Scott for raising funds for Diabetes UK. Every penny raised will help us to support the millions of people living with diabetes in the UK.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest news

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

06:00 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

41 minutes ago Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

MISSING: Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 14-year-old

12:08 Luke May
Chloe Dicker

Chloe Dicker went missing on Tuesday

‘Virtual tour’ will explore Bromley though the eyes of the young H.G. Wells

11:19 Simon Allin
H G Wells

The science-fiction pioneer was born in Bromley in the 19th century

UPDATE: Around 80 people stuck on train between St Mary Cray and Chislehurst

10:31 Luke May
Southeastern

There is also disruption at Petts Wood station

Beckenham personal trainer smashes world record and raises more than £19,000 for charity

09:35 Simon Allin
Scott Lewis on the Cersa machine

The record was broken with the help of friends from The Bath and Racquets Club in Mayfair

Most read

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Lib Dems gunning for Beckenham as leave-backing MP’s seat listed as ‘under threat’

Lid Dem parliamentary hopeful Julie Ireland

UPDATE: Missing teenager Lisa Valencia found

Lisa Valencia

Have your say on brand new secondary school planned for Bromley

Arist's impression of Shaw Futures Academy

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder