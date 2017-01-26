Beckenham pensioner missing since Tuesday without her medication, can you help?
12:51 26 January 2017
She was last seen by her carer
Police are appealing for help in finding a pensioner in her early 80s.
Yegane Hassan was last seen by her carer at her Beckenham home in Kent House Road on Tuesday evening.
The 81-year-old suffers from several medical issues and does not have her medication with her.
She is described as a white woman with a heavy build, about 5ft tall with shoulder-length grey hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.