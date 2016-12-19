Search

Advanced search

Beckenham man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on jogger in Belvedere

13:46 19 December 2016

New Scotland Yard in central London.

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Archant

The incident took place in May this year

Comment

A Beckenham man has been charged with attempted murder after a jogger was attacked with a knife in Belvedere earlier this year.

Reece Davis, 24, was charged on November 9 with attempted murder, serious assault, possession of a bladed article and shoplifting.

The charges related to an incident on May 9, 2016, when police were called at 9.20pm to reports of a stabbing on Belvedere Road.

Officers attended and a 32-year-old man was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital for treatment to his injuries. He has since been discharged.

Davis first appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 12.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Keywords: Bromley Magistrates' Court London Ambulance Service London hospital

Latest news

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

16:01 Luke May

The youngster died last month

Bromley mums bring Christmas gift to young hospital patients

12:07 Simon Allin
Francesca, Sarah, Debbie, Charmaine, Lisa and Samuel

Their children are both undergoing treatment for cancer

Emergency engineering work causes diversion and cancellation TONIGHT

11:49 Luke May
Southeastern

A replacement bus service will be in place

Charities feel the warmth of VIP visit to Santa’s Grotto

09:50 Luke May
The Clark family from West Wickham, during their visit to Santa's Grotto.

Visitors came from Bromley Mencap and Caspa

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Yesterday, 17:23 Simon Allin
Malachi McCalla

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Most read

Fifteen vehicles destoyed as fire rips through Beckenham car dealership

Fire

APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

JAILED: TWELVE MONTHS for Orpington teacher who had sexual relationship with schoolboy

Lauren Cox

Loft conversion badly damaged in West Wickham blaze

The fire in West Wickham Photo: Simone Freschi

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder