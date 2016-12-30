Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

A passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Breda in the Netherlands

An attempt to smuggle £1.4 million worth of cocaine into the UK has been foiled after Border Force officers arrested a man at Biggin Hill Airport.

The discovery of 12kg of the drug was made when a passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Breda, near Rotterdam.

Officers examined a holdall that was found to contain six packages which tested positive for cocaine.

Kevin Bourne, 31, from Holland, was arrested and the investigation was passed to officers from the National Crime Agency.

He was charged with attempting to import a Class A drug and appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, December 28), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on January 25, 2017.

Border Force South director Sue Young said: “Border Force officers remain vigilant, especially during this holiday period, to prevent illegal and dangerous drugs from reaching our streets.

“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.

“The drugs seized were estimated to have a potential value of £1.4 million once cut and sold on the streets.”

Border Force officers use high-tech search equipment to combat immigration crime and detect banned and restricted goods that smugglers attempt to bring into the country.

They use an array of search techniques, including sniffer dogs, carbon dioxide detectors, heartbeat monitors and scanners - as well as visual searches - to find well-hidden stowaways, illegal drugs, firearms and tobacco which would otherwise end up causing harm to local people, businesses and communities.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call the hotline on 0800 59 5000.