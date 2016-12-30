Search

Advanced search

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

16:20 29 December 2016

Biggin Hill Airport

Biggin Hill Airport

none

A passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Breda in the Netherlands

Comment

An attempt to smuggle £1.4 million worth of cocaine into the UK has been foiled after Border Force officers arrested a man at Biggin Hill Airport.

The discovery of 12kg of the drug was made when a passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Breda, near Rotterdam.

Officers examined a holdall that was found to contain six packages which tested positive for cocaine.

Kevin Bourne, 31, from Holland, was arrested and the investigation was passed to officers from the National Crime Agency.

He was charged with attempting to import a Class A drug and appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, December 28), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on January 25, 2017.

Border Force South director Sue Young said: “Border Force officers remain vigilant, especially during this holiday period, to prevent illegal and dangerous drugs from reaching our streets.

“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.

“The drugs seized were estimated to have a potential value of £1.4 million once cut and sold on the streets.”

Border Force officers use high-tech search equipment to combat immigration crime and detect banned and restricted goods that smugglers attempt to bring into the country.

They use an array of search techniques, including sniffer dogs, carbon dioxide detectors, heartbeat monitors and scanners - as well as visual searches - to find well-hidden stowaways, illegal drugs, firearms and tobacco which would otherwise end up causing harm to local people, businesses and communities.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call the hotline on 0800 59 5000.

Keywords: Croydon Crown Court United Kingdom Netherlands

Latest news

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Bromley

00:10 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bromley

Councillor Ian Payne reflects on 2016 and looks forward to 2017

Bromley get ready to face Sutton as their run of form continues

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC

The Ravens could climb to seventh with a win over the south London side

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Bromley households leading the way on smart meter uptake

Friday, December 30, 2016 Simon Allin
Smart meters help to cut energy usage and lower fuel bills

The devices help households to monitor their energy usage and cut their bills

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Most read

UPDATE: Missing teenage boy found

Malachi McCalla

Shopping centre set to return as The Glades

The Glades, before it became intu Bromley

Matt Terry misses out on Christmas number one

Bromley's Matt Terry. Photo: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire

Man charged with GBH after Bromley boy dies in hospital

Attempt to smuggle £1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK via Biggin Hill foiled

Biggin Hill Airport

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bromley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder