APPEAL: Missing Bromley teen last seen in Anerley

Missing Bromley teen last seen in Anerley

Lisa Valencia Archant

Officers are growing inreasingly concerned for her wellbeing

Police have launched an appeal for information after a Bromley teenager was reported missing.

Lisa Valencia, 15, was last seen at 10am on Tuesday, December 27 in the Anerley area.

Lisa is described as black and of slim build.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red coat and white Nike trainers, and was carrying a small, black handbag.

Lisa is known to frequent the Sydenham, Deptford and Catford areas of Lewisham.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and have urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call police via 101 or Missing People on 116000.