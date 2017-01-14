Appeal launched after teenager hit by a truck in Biggin Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Biggin Hill that left a teenager with leg injuries.

Officers were called to a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on Layhams Road, near the junction with Keston Showman’s Park, at approximately 7am on Monday, November 28, 2016.

The victim - a 17-year-old male - was found suffering a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The truck - a white Ford Transit flatbed vehicle - did not stop at the scene. The driver was later traced and interviewed under caution. There have been no arrests.

PC Kerry Fitzgerald, from Bromley police, said: “Although we have spoken to both parties in this incident, I am appealing to any witnesses who saw this collision or the events surrounding it.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact DC Fitzgerald via 101 or email kerry.fitzgerald@met.pnn.police.uk.