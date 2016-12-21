APPEAL: Concerns grow over missing teenage boy last seen in Anerley

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy last seen in the Anerley area.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Malachi McCalla, who was last seen at 10pm on Saturday, December 17.

Malachi is described as black, 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. When last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

He is known to frequent Crown Point and Beaulah Hill in Upper Norwood.

Officers are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101.

They can also call Missing People on 116000.